Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $239.85 and last traded at $237.8360. 2,293,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,340,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.86.

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More Zscaler News

Investors following ZS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock transaction valued at about $43.9 billion, combining CrowdStrike’s endpoint security with Zscaler’s cloud-security platform. The deal may broaden the companies’ offerings and create growth opportunities; Truist also reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to $340 from $250. What the deal means for investors

CrowdStrike agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock transaction valued at about $43.9 billion, combining CrowdStrike’s endpoint security with Zscaler’s cloud-security platform. The deal may broaden the companies’ offerings and create growth opportunities; Truist also reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to $340 from $250. Neutral Sentiment: Zscaler’s latest quarterly results were better than expected: adjusted EPS was $1.23 versus a $1.16 consensus, and revenue grew 20.5% year over year. The results offer fundamental support, though the proposed merger is likely the more immediate focus for investors. Zscaler shares climb on earnings

Zscaler’s latest quarterly results were better than expected: adjusted EPS was $1.23 versus a $1.16 consensus, and revenue grew 20.5% year over year. The results offer fundamental support, though the proposed merger is likely the more immediate focus for investors. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley cut Zscaler from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target to $245 from $260, leaving limited indicated upside at the cited share price. Other recent downgrades add to caution. Because the offer is paid in CrowdStrike shares, declines in CRWD could also reduce the deal’s implied value for Zscaler shareholders; CrowdStrike shares reportedly fell on the announcement. CrowdStrike deal reaction

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Freedom Broker increased their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of -485.37, a PEG ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $949.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $937.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 23,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $5,400,851.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,635,772.44. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,305,000. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 55,116 shares of company stock valued at $11,591,130 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $1,396,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,695,532 shares of the company's stock worth $736,963,000 after buying an additional 166,319 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,137,837 shares of the company's stock worth $160,606,000 after buying an additional 129,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,718,000 after buying an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 23,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 606,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,849,000 after buying an additional 603,448 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company that provides services designed to help organizations protect users, applications, and data. Its platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, connects users and devices to applications while applying security controls, rather than relying on traditional network boundaries. The company’s offerings include Zscaler Internet Access for securing internet and software-as-a-service traffic, and Zscaler Private Access for providing secure access to private applications.

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