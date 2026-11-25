ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday. Approximately 2,169,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,057,062 shares. The stock last traded at $19.3250 and had previously closed at $19.25.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.70.

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ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,052 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 178,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,506.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 863,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 400.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,800 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 495,100 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,076,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 226,163 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a China-based express delivery and logistics company. It provides parcel collection, sorting, transportation and delivery services, serving e-commerce businesses, merchants and individual customers. The company operates a network of service outlets, transportation partners and sorting hubs across China. Its services also include freight forwarding, warehousing and cross-border logistics through its international business. Founded in 2002, ZTO is headquartered in Shanghai.

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