ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and traded as low as $18.65. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.2250, with a volume of 19,515,739 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. ZTO Express (Cayman)'s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,225.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a China-based express delivery and logistics company. It provides parcel collection, sorting, transportation and delivery services, serving e-commerce businesses, merchants and individual customers. The company operates a network of service outlets, transportation partners and sorting hubs across China. Its services also include freight forwarding, warehousing and cross-border logistics through its international business. Founded in 2002, ZTO is headquartered in Shanghai.

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