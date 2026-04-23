Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.12 and traded as low as GBX 94.30. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 94.30, with a volume of 17,151,307 shares.

Get PHP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 122 to GBX 128 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 114 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 113.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current year.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primary Health Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primary Health Properties wasn't on the list.

While Primary Health Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here