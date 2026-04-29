PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 13,274 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG - Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 13,274 shares of PrimeEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $3,074,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 187,483 shares in the company, valued at $43,421,062.80. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,149 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $214,575.75.

On Friday, January 30th, Rothschild Robert De sold 10,000 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $1,818,100.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Rothschild Robert De sold 10,151 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,890,014.69.

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PrimeEnergy Stock Up 1.2%

PrimeEnergy stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,904. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $126.40 and a 1 year high of $249.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $346.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -0.18.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.92%.The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 168 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 673.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNRG

About PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

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