Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

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Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Princeton Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Princeton Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of personal and business banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and local enterprises in central and southern New Jersey.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and refinancing, as well as treasury management solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

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