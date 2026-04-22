Free Trial
â†’ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Princeton Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Princeton Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35, with an ex‑dividend/record date of Tuesday, May 5 and a payment date of Thursday, May 28, implying a 4.0% yield on the current share price.
  • The dividend appears well covered: Princeton Bancorp has a payout ratio of about 39.3%, has raised payouts only modestly (≈0.3%/yr over three years), and analysts project $3.69 EPS next year, implying continued ability to support the $1.40 annual dividend (≈37.9% projected payout).
  • Shares trade around the mid‑$30s (opened $35.23), with a market cap of ~$239.2 million, a PE of ~12.95, and a 52‑week range of $28.01–$37.99, indicating relatively low volatility (beta 0.49).
  • Interested in Princeton Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Princeton Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Princeton Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of personal and business banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and local enterprises in central and southern New Jersey.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and refinancing, as well as treasury management solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Dividend History for Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Princeton Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Princeton Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Princeton Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Princeton Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Tackle your credit card debt with 0% intro APR
Tackle your credit card debt with 0% intro APR
From FinanceBuzz (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines