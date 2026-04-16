Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Now Covered by Brean Capital

Equities researchers at Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brean Capital's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $77.33.

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Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $70.61.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.58 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

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