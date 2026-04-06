Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 5,566 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,566 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $116,051.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,559.95. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, David Mountcastle sold 6,391 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $141,305.01.

On Friday, March 13th, David Mountcastle sold 6,565 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $141,278.80.

On Thursday, March 12th, David Mountcastle sold 6,453 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $141,320.70.

On Monday, March 9th, David Mountcastle sold 5,829 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $133,134.36.

On Friday, March 6th, David Mountcastle sold 5,177 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $119,847.55.

On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00.

On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85.

Get Privia Health Group alerts: Sign Up

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.59. 900,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,323. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.Privia Health Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Privia Health Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,098,933 shares of the company's stock worth $301,263,000 after acquiring an additional 607,447 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,691,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,171,069 shares of the company's stock worth $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,844,256 shares of the company's stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Privia Health Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Privia Health Group wasn't on the list.

While Privia Health Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here