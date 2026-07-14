Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $47,145.52 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX - Get Free Report) Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $47,145.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,119.96. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Pro-Dex Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of PDEX traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.01. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.90 million. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDEX. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pro-Dex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pro-Dex to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Pro-Dex from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pro-Dex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pro-Dex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDEX

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of precision drive systems and fluid management products serving the dental, medical, industrial and energy markets. The company specializes in high-speed, brushless micromotors and controllers, as well as pneumatic and fluid control devices, providing both standard and custom-engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers.

Its product portfolio includes high-speed dental handpieces, turbine systems, rotary and reciprocating micro-drives, along with integrated fluid delivery systems.

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