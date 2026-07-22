Procore Technologies (PCOR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $365.8650 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Procore Technologies Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCOR

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $247,863.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 979,439 shares in the company, valued at $42,037,521.88. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 56,122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $2,463,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 919,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,375,005.60. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,847. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

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