Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.65.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PG traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $148.51. 700,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,923,931. The business's fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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