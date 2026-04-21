Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $179.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.79.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.77 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.85. The company has a market cap of $334.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $17,102,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 191.9% in the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company's stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

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About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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