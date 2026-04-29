Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.89 and last traded at $146.3550. 8,538,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,970,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.17.

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Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock worth $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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