Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 2% - Time to Buy?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.23 and last traded at $145.7690. 11,046,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 11,024,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.85.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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