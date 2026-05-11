Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 2.1% - Time to Sell?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.97 and last traded at $143.3990. Approximately 6,950,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,722,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.42.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,715 shares of company stock worth $39,702,904. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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