Procter & Gamble (PG) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $21.3819 billion for the quarter. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Procter & Gamble (PG) Expands Egypt Manufacturing To Serve Gulf And African Markets

Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. As the AI Selloff Worsens, Time-Tested Procter Gamble Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner

Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. Positive Sentiment: PG is also being compared favorably on value and dividend appeal versus other consumer-staples names, reinforcing the view that it remains a high-quality holding for long-term income investors. NWL vs. PG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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