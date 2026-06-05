Procter & Gamble Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 45,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 97% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,895 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,050. The company has a market capitalization of $341.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: PG was highlighted in a “Dividend Aristocrats” roundup, underscoring its long history of dividend growth and making the stock more attractive to income-oriented investors looking for stability and shareholder returns.

PG was highlighted in a “Dividend Aristocrats” roundup, underscoring its long history of dividend growth and making the stock more attractive to income-oriented investors looking for stability and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company also recently presented at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference, keeping management visible to investors and suggesting continued focus on strategy and operating execution.

The company also recently presented at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference, keeping management visible to investors and suggesting continued focus on strategy and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage of Procter & Gamble’s valuation after short-term share price softness may be drawing value investors back to the stock as a high-quality consumer staples name trading at a more reasonable level than its recent highs.

Recent coverage of Procter & Gamble’s valuation after short-term share price softness may be drawing value investors back to the stock as a high-quality consumer staples name trading at a more reasonable level than its recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: Procter & Gamble and Walmart were featured in a community disaster-response initiative to expand a national relief fleet, which is positive for brand reputation but not likely to move earnings in the near term. Procter & Gamble Disaster Fleet Expansion And What It Means For PG Stock

Procter & Gamble and Walmart were featured in a community disaster-response initiative to expand a national relief fleet, which is positive for brand reputation but not likely to move earnings in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Old Spice and Walmart also publicized a mentorship event tied to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which supports PG’s brand image but appears to be primarily a marketing and community-relations story. Old Spice and Walmart Celebrate the Graduating Class of 2026 with A Fireside Chat From Basketball Analyst, Andraya Carter, On The Impact Of Mentorship

Old Spice and Walmart also publicized a mentorship event tied to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which supports PG’s brand image but appears to be primarily a marketing and community-relations story. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific news was reported in the latest articles, but one valuation-focused piece noted recent share price softness, suggesting investors are still weighing PG’s premium defensive qualities against slower near-term upside. Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Softness

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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