Profound Medical (PROF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $4.8520 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.53 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 264.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.28%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Profound Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.71. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,955 shares of the company's stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 376,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 941,879 shares of the company's stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,997 shares of the company's stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROF

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp is a medical technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive therapeutic solutions using magnetic resonance–guided ultrasound ablation. The company's proprietary platform delivers focused ultrasound energy to targeted tissue under real-time MR imaging, offering a non-incisional alternative to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's lead product, the TULSA-PRO system, is designed for the treatment of prostate conditions, including localized prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

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