PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the fintech holding company on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

PROG has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PROG to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

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PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. PROG has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.83.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $742.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.70 million. PROG had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 5.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PROG has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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