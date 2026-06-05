Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $15,022.92 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) EVP Allison Swartz sold 599 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $15,022.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,066,040.24. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Allison Swartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Allison Swartz sold 1,199 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $29,998.98.

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Progyny Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.47 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Progyny by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,027 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Progyny by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,419 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,032 shares of the company's stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,189 shares of the company's stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Further Reading

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