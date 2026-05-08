Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $23.39. Progyny shares last traded at $22.2540, with a volume of 661,126 shares traded.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS.

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Key Progyny News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progyny this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS and revenue beat consensus — Progyny reported $0.50 EPS vs. $0.44 expected and $328.5M revenue vs. ~$326.5M expected, demonstrating margin improvement vs. last year and beating estimates. Read More.

Q1 EPS and revenue beat consensus — Progyny reported $0.50 EPS vs. $0.44 expected and $328.5M revenue vs. ~$326.5M expected, demonstrating margin improvement vs. last year and beating estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised EPS guidance — The company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $1.98–$2.09 and Q2 EPS of $0.50–$0.53, both above consensus, giving investors clearer near‑term profit growth visibility. Read More.

Management raised EPS guidance — The company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $1.98–$2.09 and Q2 EPS of $0.50–$0.53, both above consensus, giving investors clearer near‑term profit growth visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Share buybacks continue — Progyny disclosed repurchasing 8.8 million shares to date, which supports EPS and signals capital return priority. Read More.

Share buybacks continue — Progyny disclosed repurchasing 8.8 million shares to date, which supports EPS and signals capital return priority. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary on demand — Executives said early selling‑season activity and member engagement were strong, indicating recovery in utilization, but offered limited detail on sustainability. Read More.

Management commentary on demand — Executives said early selling‑season activity and member engagement were strong, indicating recovery in utilization, but offered limited detail on sustainability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue remains down year‑over‑year — Q1 revenue fell ~26% vs. prior year, a notable decline that weighs on long‑term growth narratives and valuation. Read More.

Revenue remains down year‑over‑year — Q1 revenue fell ~26% vs. prior year, a notable decline that weighs on long‑term growth narratives and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Flat/full‑year revenue outlook could concern growth investors — While EPS guidance was raised, revenue guidance is effectively flat vs. expectations, prompting commentary that the "bull case" may be challenged if revenue growth doesn't reaccelerate. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Further Reading

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