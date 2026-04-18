Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.79.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after acquiring an additional 339,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,050,397,000 after purchasing an additional 678,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 516,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here