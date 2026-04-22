Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $160.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. DA Davidson's price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.57.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32. Prologis has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6,069.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 240.1% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $417,411,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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