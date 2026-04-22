Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $143.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company's current price.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.57.

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Prologis Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PLD opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $130.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $145.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Prologis by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,433,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207,267 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Prologis by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $978,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 8,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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