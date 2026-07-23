Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price target points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.81.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Trading Down 3.5%

PLD opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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