Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Raised to "Outperform" at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $162.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.76.

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Prologis Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PLD opened at $143.06 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Prologis by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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