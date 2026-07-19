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Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Today - July 19th

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven airline-related stocks to watch today, led by American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Joby Aviation, Delta Air Lines, Honeywell Aerospace, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue Airways.
  • The list includes both traditional airlines and aerospace/air mobility companies, showing investor interest across passenger carriers, aircraft suppliers, and emerging eVTOL technology.
  • The companies were identified based on having the highest dollar trading volume among airline stocks in recent days, signaling elevated market attention.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Joby Aviation, Delta Air Lines, Honeywell Aerospace, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue Airways are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial airlines, carrying passengers and cargo by air. For stock market investors, they are a sector-specific investment tied to factors like travel demand, fuel prices, labor costs, ticket pricing, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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