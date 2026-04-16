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Promising Apparel Stocks To Watch Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
NIKE logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIKE (NKE), Allbirds (BIRD) and TJX Companies (TJX) are MarketBeat’s top apparel stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among apparel names in recent days.
  • The apparel sector is highly sensitive to consumer discretionary trends and operational factors — including same‑store sales, inventory turnover, gross margins, seasonality, and external inputs like commodity and currency movements — which drive performance and valuation.
  • Company snapshots: NIKE is a global leader in athletic footwear and apparel, Allbirds offers lifestyle and performance shoes and apparel primarily direct‑to‑consumer, and TJX operates off‑price apparel and home‑fashions retail chains across multiple regions.
  • Interested in NIKE? Here are five stocks we like better.

NIKE, Allbirds, and TJX Companies are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, wholesale or retail sale of clothing, footwear and fashion accessories — including brand owners, manufacturers and retail chains. Investors view them as part of the consumer discretionary sector and monitor their sensitivity to fashion cycles, seasonality, consumer spending, inventory and supply‑chain risks. Performance and valuation are typically driven by same‑store sales, inventory turnover, gross margins and external factors like commodity (e.g., cotton, synthetic fibers) and currency movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Allbirds (BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIRD

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIKE Right Now?

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

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