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Promising Biotech Stocks To Consider - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat spotlighted seven biotech stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Danaher, Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics, Advanced Biomed, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Dyne Therapeutics, Moderna, and United Therapeutics.
  • The article frames biotech as a high-risk, high-reward sector, where stock performance can swing sharply on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and research breakthroughs.
  • Each highlighted company is focused on different medical areas, including bioprocessing tools, infectious disease treatments, cancer diagnostics, cystic fibrosis, muscle diseases, mRNA vaccines, and pulmonary arterial hypertension.
  • Interested in Danaher? Here are five stocks we like better.

Danaher, Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics, Advanced Biomed, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Dyne Therapeutics, Moderna, and United Therapeutics are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or commercialize products and technologies based on biology, such as drugs, gene therapies, diagnostics, and medical devices. For stock market investors, they are often considered high-risk, high-reward investments because their value can change sharply based on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and research breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics (LABT)

We are a biotechnology company focused on leveraging unique, pioneering science to address unmet needs in the treatment of infectious diseases, improving patient outcomes, and significantly reducing the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococci species (VRE), and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LABT

Advanced Biomed (ADVB)

Our Mission We are committed to the application research of integrating semiconductor technology and biotechnology. Through the enrichment, capture, and identification of circulating tumor cells and related tumor marker cells in the field of liquid biopsy, we aim to provide cancer patients with rapid and affordable assay products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADVB

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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