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Promising Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Core Scientific (CORZ), Digi Power X (DGXX), and Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) were highlighted as the three blockchain stocks to watch, based on recent trading activity and dollar volume.
  • The article frames blockchain stocks as a way for investors to gain exposure to blockchain growth without buying cryptocurrencies directly, through businesses involved in mining, infrastructure, software, and related services.
  • Core Scientific and Digi Power X are primarily tied to crypto mining, while Figure Technology Solutions is using blockchain to build lending, trading, and investing infrastructure in capital markets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific.

Core Scientific, Digi Power X, and Figure Technology Solutions are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in blockchain technology, such as developing blockchain platforms, providing related software or services, mining cryptocurrencies, or using blockchain in their business operations. For stock market investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to the growth of blockchain without directly buying cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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