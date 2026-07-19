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Promising Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 19th

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Canadian Natural Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The article highlights seven Canadian stocks to watch based on recent high dollar trading volume: Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian National Railway, TC Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Bank of Montreal.
  • The list spans several major sectors, including energy, rail transportation, and banking, showing the breadth of Canadian equities drawing investor attention right now.
  • Each company is briefly described by its core business, from oil and gas production at Canadian Natural Resources to freight rail operations at CP and CNI, and diversified financial services at CIBC and BMO.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian National Railway, TC Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Bank Of Montreal are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), or that are based in Canada. For stock market investors, the term generally refers to equities issued by Canadian companies or traded in Canada, often across sectors like banking, energy, mining, and telecommunications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRP

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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