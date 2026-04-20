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Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Bitfarms logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bitfarms (BITF), Galaxy Digital (GLXY) and HIVE Digital (HIVE) are flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Bitfarms and HIVE are primarily crypto miners operating data centers across North and South America and Europe, while Galaxy Digital is a diversified digital-asset financial services firm offering trading, asset management, investment banking and mining operations.
  • These stocks provide equity exposure to the crypto sector, but their prices are influenced by both cryptocurrency market swings and company-specific fundamentals and regulatory risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms.

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or assets are closely tied to digital currencies — for example, crypto miners, exchanges, wallet and blockchain developers, or firms that hold significant cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. They give stock market investors exposure to the crypto sector while retaining equity features (dividends, voting rights), and their prices are driven by both crypto-market movements and company-specific fundamentals and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bitfarms Right Now?

Before you consider Bitfarms, you'll want to hear this.

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While Bitfarms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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