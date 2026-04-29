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Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Research - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Nutrien logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nutrien, CF Industries, and Mosaic are MarketBeat’s three fertilizer stocks to watch, each among the highest dollar‑volume traded fertilizer names recently.
  • Each firm covers a different part of the fertilizer value chain: Nutrien spans Retail, Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate, CF focuses on hydrogen/nitrogen products (ammonia, urea, etc.), and Mosaic concentrates on phosphate and potash mining and nutrient products.
  • Fertilizer stocks are driven by global crop demand, commodity and energy costs, seasonality and geopolitical/regulatory developments—providing exposure to agribusiness and food‑security trends but with notable cyclicality and supply‑risk sensitivity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nutrien.

Nutrien, CF Industries, and Mosaic are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell fertilizer products and crop nutrients (such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potash) and related agricultural inputs. Their stock performance is driven by factors like global crop demand and prices, raw‑material and energy costs, seasonality, and geopolitical or regulatory developments that affect supply chains. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to agribusiness and food‑security trends, though they can be cyclical and sensitive to commodity and policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nutrien Right Now?

Before you consider Nutrien, you'll want to hear this.

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