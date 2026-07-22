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Promising Financial Stocks To Watch Now - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener identified seven financial stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, Bank of America, SoFi Technologies, Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, and Citigroup.
  • The article highlights that these names span a broad range of financial services, including traditional banking, consumer finance, brokerage, and crypto infrastructure, showing where investor attention is concentrated in the sector.
  • It notes that financial stocks are closely watched because their performance is tied to interest rates, lending activity, credit conditions, and the broader economy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Capital One Financial, Bank of America, SoFi Technologies, Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, and Citigroup are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial services sector, such as banks, insurance companies, brokerage firms, asset managers, and other institutions that provide money-related services. For stock market investors, they are often watched closely because their performance is tied to interest rates, lending activity, credit conditions, and the overall health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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