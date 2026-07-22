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Promising Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rocket Companies (RKT), UP Fintech (TIGR), Kaspi.kz (KSPI), IDT (IDT), and Wealthfront (WLTH) were highlighted as the fintech stocks to watch because they had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • The article frames fintech as companies that use technology to improve financial services such as digital payments, online brokerage, lending, and wealth management, emphasizing their growth and disruption potential.
  • Each highlighted company serves a different niche: Rocket focuses on mortgage and homebuying tech, UP Fintech on online brokerage for Chinese investors, Kaspi.kz on payments and marketplace services in Kazakhstan, IDT on communications and payment services, and Wealthfront on digital wealth solutions for younger investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rocket Companies.

Rocket Companies, UP Fintech, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, IDT, and Wealthfront are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that use technology to deliver or improve financial services, such as digital payments, online banking, lending platforms, or investment apps. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to businesses operating at the intersection of finance and technology, often valued for their growth potential and disruption of traditional financial institutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

IDT (IDT)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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