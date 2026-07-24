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Promising Fintech Stocks To Watch Now - July 24th

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five fintech stocks to watch on July 24: Rocket Companies, Kaspi.kz, IDT, UP Fintech, and Wealthfront. These names were highlighted because they had seen the highest dollar trading volume among fintech stocks in recent days.
  • Rocket Companies (RKT) stands out as a mortgage and financial services fintech with businesses spanning direct lending, title and settlement services, home search, and personal loans. The article notes its mix of consumer-facing digital platforms and mortgage exposure.
  • The other featured companies cover different corners of fintech, including Kaspi.kz’s payments and marketplace ecosystem in Kazakhstan, IDT’s payment and merchant services, UP Fintech’s online brokerage platform, and Wealthfront’s digital wealth platform for younger investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rocket Companies.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, IDT, UP Fintech, and Wealthfront are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that use technology to provide or improve financial services, such as digital payments, online banking, lending, investing, and insurance. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in businesses whose growth may be driven by financial innovation, expanding digital adoption, and changing consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

IDT (IDT)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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