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Promising Fitness Stocks To Research - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Garmin logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identifies Garmin (GRMN), Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Peloton (PTON) as the top fitness stocks to watch after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among Fitness-sector names recently.
  • Garmin is highlighted for its fitness wearables and digital platforms, and the company has recently raised guidance and expanded shareholder returns with bigger buybacks and a larger dividend.
  • Planet Fitness is a global franchisor and gym-operator play, while Peloton represents the connected-hardware plus subscription streaming model, offering two different ways to gain exposure to the fitness trend.
  • Interested in Garmin? Here are five stocks we like better.

Garmin, Planet Fitness, and Peloton Interactive are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies that operate in the fitness and wellness sector—such as gym chains, fitness-equipment and apparel makers, digital workout platforms, and wearable health-tech providers. Investors consider them plays on long-term consumer health trends and recurring membership or subscription revenue, but they can be sensitive to economic cycles, competition, and shifting consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Garmin Right Now?

Before you consider Garmin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Garmin wasn't on the list.

While Garmin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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