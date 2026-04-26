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Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Now - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five Growth stocks to watch — Prologis (PLD), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) — which recorded the highest dollar trading volume among Growth stocks in recent days.
  • Prologis is singled out after Q1 2026 results where data centers "steal the show"; the company is the global leader in logistics real estate with roughly 1.2 billion square feet of properties across 19 countries.
  • Growth-stock profile — these companies are expected to deliver faster revenue and earnings growth by reinvesting profits for expansion, offering potential long-term appreciation but higher volatility and valuation risk if growth slows.
  • Five stocks we like better than Prologis.

Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Hamilton Lane, Ascendis Pharma A/S, and Tyra Biosciences are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to increase their revenues and earnings faster than the overall market, often reinvesting profits into expansion rather than paying substantial dividends, which can result in higher valuation multiples. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for long-term capital appreciation, accepting higher volatility and the risk that valuations can fall sharply if growth slows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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