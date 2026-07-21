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Promising Growth Stocks To Watch Now - July 21st

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Teledyne Technologies logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Teledyne Technologies, Prologis, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Pattern Group, and Digital Turbine were identified by MarketBeat’s screener as the top growth stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article highlights these names as companies investors may favor for their faster-than-market revenue and earnings growth potential, even though growth stocks can be more volatile and may pay little or no dividends.
  • Each company operates in a different growth area, including industrial imaging, logistics real estate, biopharma, ecommerce optimization, and mobile app distribution/advertising.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Teledyne Technologies.

Teledyne Technologies, Prologis, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Pattern Group, and Digital Turbine are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies expected to increase their revenue and earnings faster than the overall market or their industry. Investors often buy them because they believe the company’s future expansion will drive strong stock price gains, even though these stocks may pay little or no dividends and can be more volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teledyne Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Teledyne Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teledyne Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Teledyne Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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