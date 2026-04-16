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Promising Hotel Stocks To Research - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Marriott International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener named Marriott International (MAR), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), and MGM Resorts International (MGM) as the top hotel stocks to research based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Marriott and Hilton operate extensive global brand portfolios across luxury-to-economy segments, while MGM focuses on casino-resort operations on the Las Vegas Strip, regional markets, and in China.
  • Hotel stocks are cyclical and track travel demand, occupancy and average daily rates, so they are sensitive to seasonality, consumer spending, interest rates and major global events.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and MGM Resorts International are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating, franchising, or managing hotels, resorts and other lodging properties — including hotel REITs and branded chains. Investors treat them as cyclical, economically sensitive assets that track travel demand, occupancy and average daily rates, and are influenced by seasonality, consumer spending, interest rates and major global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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