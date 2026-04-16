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Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags five Infrastructure stocks to watch: Marvell Technology (MRVL), Alibaba Group (BABA), Coinbase Global (COIN), Vertiv (VRT), and IBM (IBM), selected because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among Infrastructure stocks in recent days.
  • These companies cover complementary infrastructure themes — semiconductors and data connectivity (Marvell), e-commerce and cloud (Alibaba), crypto financial infrastructure (Coinbase), data‑center hardware and services (Vertiv), and hybrid cloud/AI platforms (IBM) — positioning them as plays on both digital and physical infrastructure demand.
  • Infrastructure stocks are often seen as relatively stable, income‑generating investments due to essential services and predictable cash flows, but they remain sensitive to political/regulatory changes, large capex cycles, and shifts in government spending priorities.
  • Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology, Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, Vertiv, and International Business Machines are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own, or operate the physical systems and facilities—such as roads, bridges, utilities, airports, ports, pipelines, and telecommunications networks—that support economic activity. For investors, these stocks are often seen as relatively stable, income-generating investments because they provide essential services and tend to produce predictable cash flows and dividends. They can, however, be sensitive to political and regulatory changes, large capital-expenditure cycles, and shifts in government spending priorities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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