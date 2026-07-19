Promising Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 19th

Airbnb, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Twin Vee PowerCats, and Viking are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies in the leisure and recreation industry, such as travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment, theme parks, and sports-related businesses. For stock market investors, these stocks are typically tied to consumer spending habits and broader economic conditions, since demand for leisure activities often rises when people have more discretionary income and falls when the economy कमजोरens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

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Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEE

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

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