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Promising Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged seven lithium-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Critical Metals (CRML), QuantumScape (QS), Lithium Americas (LAC), Amprius Technologies (AMPX), Elong Power (ELPW), Sigma Lithium (SGML), and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAR).
  • These companies span the lithium value chain—from exploration and mining (e.g., Critical Metals, Lithium Americas, Sigma, LAR) to advanced battery technologies like QuantumScape’s solid‑state cells and Amprius’s silicon‑nanowire anodes.
  • Investors use lithium stocks for exposure to electric vehicle and energy‑storage growth, but the sector is highly cyclical and vulnerable to commodity prices, technological change, and supply‑chain risks.
  • Interested in Critical Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Critical Metals, QuantumScape, Lithium Americas, Amprius Technologies, Elong Power, Sigma Lithium, and Lithium Americas (Argentina) are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Lithium stocks" are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or supply of lithium and battery-related materials, as well as firms producing lithium-ion batteries or components. Investors buy them as a way to gain exposure to demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, but their prices are often cyclical and sensitive to commodity prices, technological change, and supply-chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Elong Power (ELPW)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELPW

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAR)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAR

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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