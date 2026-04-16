Promising Medical Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

Abbott Laboratories, Hims & Hers Health, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves healthcare—including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and supplies, diagnostics, hospitals, health insurers, and contract research or services firms. Investors buy medical stocks to gain exposure to healthcare demand, innovation, and demographic trends, but these investments carry sector-specific risks such as regulatory approval processes, clinical trial outcomes, patent expirations, and reimbursement pressures that can cause volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

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Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

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