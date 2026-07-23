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Promising Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Deckers Outdoor logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven outdoor-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Deckers Outdoor, V.F., On Holding, Trex, Madison Air Solutions, Louisiana-Pacific, and Columbia Sportswear.
  • Deckers Outdoor was singled out as a key watchlist name, with brands including UGG, HOKA, and Teva driving its footwear, apparel, and accessory business.
  • The article notes that these companies span different parts of the outdoor theme, from apparel and performance footwear to decking, building materials, and indoor air quality products tied to lifestyle and consumer spending trends.
  • Interested in Deckers Outdoor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deckers Outdoor, V.F., ON, Trex, Madison Air Solutions, Louisiana-Pacific, and Columbia Sportswear are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose businesses are closely tied to outdoor activities, recreation, or equipment used outside, such as camping gear, sporting goods, bicycles, hiking apparel, and related products. For stock market investors, the term generally describes a sector or theme made up of companies that tend to benefit from consumer spending on outdoor leisure, travel, and fitness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Madison Air Solutions (MAIR)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that’s two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAIR

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deckers Outdoor Right Now?

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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