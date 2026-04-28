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Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags IonQ (IONQ), D‑Wave (QBTS), Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) and Horizon (HQ) among the most actively traded quantum computing stocks, noting the sector is a speculative, high‑risk, long‑term investment category prone to high volatility.
  • IonQ and D‑Wave are commercial players offering cloud access to quantum hardware—IonQ through AWS, Azure and Google marketplaces, and D‑Wave with its Advantage system and Leap cloud platform.
  • Quantum Computing Inc. develops photonics‑based, room‑temperature devices (Dirac EQC), QRNGs and quantum authentication products, while Horizon is linked to the SPAC dMY Squared Technology Group as a vehicle for a future business combination.
  • Interested in IonQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies directly or indirectly involved in developing, manufacturing, or supporting quantum computers and related software, services, components, or exchange-traded funds that track the sector. For investors, they typically represent speculative, high-risk, long-term bets driven by technological uncertainty, long commercialization timelines, and potential for high volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (HQ)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQ

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IonQ Right Now?

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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