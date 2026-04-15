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Promising Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Allbirds logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Allbirds (BIRD), AltC Acquisition (ALCC), and Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX) as the three small-cap stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume among small-cap names in recent days.
  • Allbirds is a consumer footwear and apparel company selling through retail stores and online, highlighted for its revenue growth potential but subject to typical small-cap volatility and risk.
  • AltC Acquisition is a former Churchill Capital SPAC with no significant operations that intends to complete a business combination, underscoring SPAC-specific risks; IPAX is also listed as a watch candidate.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Allbirds, AltC Acquisition, and Inflection Point Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index and market. Investors view them as having higher growth potential but also greater volatility and risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Allbirds (BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIRD

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Allbirds Right Now?

Before you consider Allbirds, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allbirds wasn't on the list.

While Allbirds currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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