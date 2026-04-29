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Promising Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Mattel logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS), and Toyota Motor (TM) are the three "Toy stocks" MarketBeat's screener flags today, each posting the highest dollar trading volume among Toy stocks in recent days.
  • "Toy stocks" are described as speculative, often small‑cap or penny issues bought for short‑term speculation rather than core, long‑term holdings, and are therefore prone to dramatic price swings and higher risk of loss.
  • The article provides brief business summaries for each company and links to MarketBeat research reports for readers seeking deeper analysis.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mattel, Hasbro, and Toyota Motor are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Toy stocks" describes shares that investors treat like playthings rather than serious investments — typically small-cap, penny, or highly speculative issues with low liquidity and high volatility. They are bought mainly for short-term speculation, gambling, or practice rather than as core, long-term holdings, and are therefore more prone to dramatic price swings and higher risk of loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mattel Right Now?

Before you consider Mattel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mattel wasn't on the list.

While Mattel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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