Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Propel (PRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Propel logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Propel (TSE:PRL) is expected to report Q1 2026 results on Monday, May 4; analysts forecast $0.7340 EPS and $229.65M revenue, with the earnings call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.225 (paid Mar 4), implying an annualized $0.90 payout and a ~4.1% yield with a payout ratio of ~38.1%.
  • Several analysts cut price targets (noted range down to C$3–C$32) though the consensus rating remains "Buy"; shares recently opened near $22.06 with a market cap of about $868M and a P/E of 15.65.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Propel (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 resultson Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7340 per share and revenue of $229.6470 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of Propel stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Propel has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $868.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Propel's payout ratio is 38.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Propel from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Propel

About Propel

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

Further Reading

Earnings History for Propel (TSE:PRL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Propel Right Now?

Before you consider Propel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Propel wasn't on the list.

While Propel currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines