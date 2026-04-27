Propel (PRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Propel (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 resultson Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7340 per share and revenue of $229.6470 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Propel Stock Performance

Shares of Propel stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Propel has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $868.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Propel's payout ratio is 38.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Propel from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Propel

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

Further Reading

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