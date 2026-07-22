ProPetro (PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $304.4830 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $270.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -119.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ProPetro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUMP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 70.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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